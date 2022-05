On early Tuesday, Kharkiv came under attack of Russian shelling, said local military administration head Oleh Synegubov on Telegram, adding it was three artillery and multi rocket launcher strikes.

One person, a 46-year-old man, has been proclaimed dead in the fire caused by the airstike while 3 more people were wounded.

Fierce fighting is ongoing near Izum. Russian shelling also targeted Zolochiv, Barvinkove, Derhachi, and Chuhyev.