One person has been killed and several other wounded in a Russian strike on Ukraine’s capital, city mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said in an interview for UArazom telemaraphon.

The mayor added that rescue teams were fighting for the lives of those who had been wounded in the strikes.

Despite Russian troops having withdrawn from the north of Ukraine, said Klitschko, a few days ago one of the Russian generals threatened the Ukrainian cities with new strikes.

‘This morning we felt those promises. Despite the fact our air-defense systems are at work and our military are defending us, we got explosions in Darnytskyii district,’ said the mayor.

Klitschko also urged residents to heed air raid sirens and warned those who had fled the against the return to the city as ‘Kyiv was and remains a target of the aggressor’

He said: “If you have the opportunity to stay a little bit longer in the cities where it’s safer, do it.’