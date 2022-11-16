Yesterday’s Russian missile attack damaged three energy objects in Lviv region.

Only one third of consumers can get electricity supply at the same time, region governor Maksym Kozytskyi said in a briefing.

According to him, 23 Russian missiles targeted Ukraine’s western region. 15 of them were intercepted, but 8 hit energy infrastructure.

He said the situation is critical. About 2 million people were left without electricity yesterday. Today, emergency blackouts were introduced in the region.

The authorities warn of possible further attacks and urge people to have water supply and all devices charged.