Nestor Shufrych, a Ukrainian opposition MP from OPZZh’ party and chair of the Verkhovna Rada committee on the freedom of speech says he bought earlier sanctioned TV channel ‘Pershyi Nezalezhnyi’.

Nestor Shufrych informs he was approached by the TV company staff ‘to support the journalistic team in its efforts to tell the truth, whatever it may be’.

The MP stresses that he signed an ‘agreement on his non-interference in the editorial policy of the journalistic team’, claiming he has no financial interest with Russian Federation.

Who is behind ‘Pershyi Nezalezhnyi’?

Currently, the YouControl system does not state that Shufrych owns a 60% stake in the company. Instead, the founder is ‘Mediaholding novyny’ LLC (100%).

It is worth noting state security launched inspection into the ownership of the TV channel.

The National media regulator states the complicated ownership structure still makes it unclear who really controls the channel.

Conflict of interests

Lawyer Nazar Chornyi claims there is a potential conflict of interests as Shufrych chairs the parliamentary committee on the freedom of speech and is allegedly the new owner of ‘Pershyi Nezalezhnyi’. This fact may rms of the law of Ukraine ‘On preventing corruption’.

The lawyer argues that the law divides conflict of interests into two subtypes – real and potential. The second arises when a person has a private interest in the field in which he/she performs official or representative powers, which may affect the objectivity or impartiality of decisions.