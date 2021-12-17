Opposition Platform for Life senior MP Yuriy Boyko threatened Friday their parliamentary group will stand down to prompt new parliamentary election.

‘Our parlimanentary group is ready to resign and leave the parliament so that we [in the Verkhovna Rada] have fewer than 300 MPs allowing the Ukrainian people to elect the new parliament. .. This parliament has run its course and has no future,’ said Boyko.

В останній пленарний день 2021 року увірвався пан Бойко з ОПЗЖ, заявивши, що його фракція готова скласти мандати, що призведе до перевиборів у Верховну Раду. pic.twitter.com/5h962aQtIu — Букви (@Bykvu) December 17, 2021

The idea behind collective resignation is that the parliament will have to be dissolved when crippled by insufficient number of MPs to pass new laws.

Some simple arithmetic tells such claims hold no water as Boyko’s party has only 43 MPs in the 423-seat Vekrhovna Rada and no pronounced backing from other parties’ MPs.

Yuriy Boyko held an energy portfolio in Viktor Yanukovych government and currently is a member of Opposition Platform for Life’ splinter party formed after Party of Regions got disbanded in 2018.