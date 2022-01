December 6 is Christmas Eve according to the Eastern Orthodox church tradition.

Christmas Eve, also known in Ukraine as Holy Eve, is one of the most revered days for all Christians and one of the most important family holidays.

‘Bukvy’ has attended the church service in St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv.

The service is conducted by Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine Epiphanius.

The evening service is based on Old Testament prophecies about the Savior’s coming into the world. It differs both from everyday services and from the Christmas day service.