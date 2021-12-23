The Orthodox Church of Ukraine has issued a statement on the persecution of the former president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko.

The Church is convinced that political disputes between the government and the opposition should remain in the political field, not in courts.

‘Unfortunately, during the history of our state corruption, selective and politically motivated justice have undermined and continue to undermine Ukraine’s authority, public confidence in the law enforcement and judicial system’, the statement goes.

The Church also points out that these were the reasons for the Revolution of Dignity, when the Ukrainian people rebelled against systemic injustice on the part of authorities.

Church representatives ‘share the concerns both in the society and among Ukraine’s international allies about accusing the former head of state of treason’, and add that this is happening ‘when the society is divided on political grounds and the enemy is gathering troops near the borders’.

They also cited Luke 6:31 ‘Do to others as you would have them do to you’ and Proverbs 19:5 ‘A false witness will not go unpunished, and whoever pours out lies will not go free’.

On December 20, Petro Poroshenko was issued a formal suspicion in the alleged connection to 2014-2016 state coal contracts.

The ‘European Solidarity’ party issued a statement regarding charges against its leader

Earlier, Poroshenko’s legal team warned against fabricating allegations in coal contracts case.