On January 7, the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Epiphanius, will hold a Christmas service in the Dormition Cathedral of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

As reported by the press service, this will be the first liturgy of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

Ukraine’s culture minister reported that the Dormition Cathedral and Refectory Church in Kyiv Pechersk Lavra have been returned to the state ownership.

Earlier, both churches were rented by the Orthodox church of Moscow patriarchate.