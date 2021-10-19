Moscow Patriarchate followers gathered near Ukraine's parliament to rally against vaccination requriments in Ukraine.

Churchgoers of Moscow-affiliated Orthodox Christian Church staged a march in Kyiv centre Tuesday protesting against vaccination campaign in Ukraine.

The anti-vaxxers event drew a crowd some hundred people.

The protesters, predominantly old people, prayed, held icons, crosses, and signs that read ‘No to medical experiments’, ‘Vaccination kills’, and ‘Viruses do not exist, it is bacterial genetic poisons’.

It is worth noting that despite 2018 church split that helped Ukraine re-establish independence of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Moscow Patriachate still holds sway over numerous parishes across the country.