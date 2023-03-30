Despite the fact that on March 29, the Orthodox church of Moscow patriarchate had to leave the territory of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, they remain there. The clergy and a group of believers headed by Metropolitan Pavlo Lebid block the entrances and prevent the work of the Ministry of Culture commission.

Starting at 10:00 am, the commission of the Ministry of Culture was supposed to begin its work on the territory of the Lavra, which would start the process of transferring the property of the national reserve to the state.

Metropolitan Pavlo Lebid threatened journalists to break their cameras with a stick.

The Ministry of Culture commission said they would appeal to the law enforcement regarding the situation.

Yesterday, it was reported that the Orthodox church of Moscow patriarchate held the last service in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.