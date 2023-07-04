On July 4, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly recognized the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

As reported by Yevhenia Kravchuk, a member of the delegation of Ukraine to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the OSCE PA completed the session adopting the final declaration.

The declaration stated that terrorism is one of the biggest threats to international peace and security. The actions of the Wagner group were recognized as terroristic. OSCE member states should take measures against the Wagner group and its affiliated and successor structures, in particular by declaring them a terrorist organization.

The declaration also stressed the responsibility of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. As Kravchuk noted, this is the first time that such wording has been established in an official document of an international organization.

She expressed hope that this decision will become a catalyst for the recognition of the aggressor state as a sponsor of terrorism in the USA and in the whole world.