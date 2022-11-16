Oshchadbank, one of the biggest state-owned banks of Ukraine, has restored its operation in the recently liberated Kherson on November 16.

‘In the shortest possible time, the bank’s team carried out the necessary work to restore operation in the liberated city. A generator was installed to provide electricity, and other equipment was installed to support the necessary communications. The ATM also resumed operation’, the bank statement says.

Oshchadbank became the first bank to restore operation in the liberated Kherson areas.

‘During the last months, the people of Kherson experienced the real horror of the occupation, and we strive for normal life to return to the city as soon as possible. It is very important for us to quickly resume the payment of pensions, social assistance and the provision of other banking services in the territory of Kherson region’, the bank stated.