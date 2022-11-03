Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator ‘Energoatom’ informs that after Russian shelling on November 2, the last two high-voltage communication lines of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant with the Ukrainian power system were damaged. Thus, the plant remains completely de-energized.

It is noted that the plant was completely de-energized on November 2 at 11:04 pm, after which all 20 diesel generators located at the ZNPP were turned on.

At present, the power supply scheme of the ZNPP’s own needs is optimized, 9 diesel generators are left in operation. Power units 5 and 6 are transferred to a cold state.

As a result of the Russian occupation and the interference of Rosatom representatives in the operation of the Zaporizhzhya NPP, Ukraine is unable to maintain the ZNPP in a safe mode.

Energoatom repeatedly called on the international community to immediately take measures for the demilitarization of the ZNPP as soon as possible and the withdrawal of all Russian military personnel from the territory of the nuclear power plant and the city of Energodar, as well as the return of the ZNPP to the control of Ukrainian specialists.