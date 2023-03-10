As of Friday morning, Ukraine continues the restoration of the energy system after yesterday’s massive missile attack by the Russian Federation. Due to damage to the energy infrastructure in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions, hourly outage schedules are in effect.

Ukrenergo national energy operator informed that the consumption of electricity in the country is at the level of a usual working day.

However, because of the Russian missile attack that caused significant equipment damage, there are network restrictions in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions, which leads to the need to apply hourly outage schedules.

Currently, the critical infrastructure of Zhytomyr and Kharkiv operates mainly from autonomous power sources.

In addition, on March 9, the Russians continued to shell Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions, due to which emergency shutdowns are in effect in there.

Ukrenergo noted that the repair crews are doing everything possible to restore a stable power, but the restoration work takes time.