Ukrenergo national energy operator informed about outages in Zhytomyr region due to the severe damage caused to the electricity network by the latest Russian missile and drone attacks.

There is also a possibility of introducing scheduled outages in Kyiv region in the case of a sharp increase in consumption.

The company did not introduce consumption limits in other regions of Ukraine as the electricity production fully meets the consumption needs and there are no network restrictions.

The situation remains difficult in the frontline areas where constant air and artillery strikes cause damage to the electricity distribution facilities.