As of August 15, 2022, the National Bank of Ukraine has already transferred more than 19.5 billion UAH to the country’s Armed Forces.

In total, since the opening of the special account, more than 20 billion UAH has been transferred to it. Almost 7.2 billion UAH came from abroad in foreign currency, the National Bank reports.

Funds came both from citizens and enterprises in Ukraine, and from the international community (in particular, from the USA, Great Britain, Germany, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Switzerland, Norway, Australia, France, Canada, Bulgaria, Hong Kong and many other countries of the world).

The National Bank reminds that to help the Ukrainian Army, one can transfer funds using both bank details and a bankcard via the link.