In the past night, Russian invaders again attacked the territory of Ukraine with cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

As reported by the Ukrainian air command, Russians launched 3 Caliber cruise missiles from a submarine in the Black Sea and 8 Iran-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones from the Azov Sea coast.

The air defense managed to intercept and destroy 2 cruise missiles and 7 drones.

The invaders also launched 4 attack drones from the north direction. All of them were shot down by the Ukrainian air defense.