During the past night, Russia launched another massive missile and drone attack targeting the territory of Ukraine.

As reported by the Ukrainian air command, Russian invaders launched 17 missiles and 31 unmanned aerial vehicles.

The attack lasted from 10 pm May 25 till 5 am May 26. The enemy launched 10 Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea area, 7 S-300 missiles from the occupied Zaporizhzhia territories and 31 Iran-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones from the south and north dircetions.

The Ukrainian air defense managed to intercept and destroy all 10 cruise missiles and 25 drones.

Other drones and S-300 missiles hit several objects in Kharkiv and Dnipro regions.