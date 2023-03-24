On the evening of March 23 and the night of March 24, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with missiles, guided aerial bombs and Iran-made kamikaze drones.

According to Ukraine’s air command representative Yurii Ihnat, the attack started at about 9:30 pm Thursday with two missiles that targeted Odesa. Both rockets were destroyed by the Ukrainian air defense.

After midnight, about 10 Su-35 fighter jets attacked Sumy region with guided aerial bombs. ‘It is an extremely serious threat because these bombs glide far and the planes do not enter the defeat zone of our air defense’, Ihnat said.

The territory of Dnipro region was attacked with Iran-made kamikaze drones. The air defense managed to intercept only one drone while five others hit the city of Kryvyi Rih.