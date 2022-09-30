On Thursday evening, Russian troops hit the city of Dnipro with a missile strike.

Local governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported one civilian killed and five wounded. The strike targeted a civilian transport enterprise, destroying 52 and damaging 98 buses.

The attack also damaged several apartment blocks and an educational facility.

Dnipro mayor Borys Filatov added that the strike will cause problems with public transport in the city.

The enemy also continued rocket and artillery strikes in the areas near Nikopol, damaging civilian infrastructure. No casualties have been reported.