During the night, Russian invaders again attacked the territory of Ukraine with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The attack was launched from the south-east direction. The enemy used Iran-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones and S-300 missiles.

The invaders targeted military and infrastructure objects in Zaporizhzhia region.

As reported by the air command, the Ukrainian air defense managed to intercept and destroy 10 out of 13 enemy drones.

The attack did not cause any casualties.