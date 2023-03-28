During the night, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Iran-made kamikaze drones and guided bombs.

Ukraine’s air command reported that the enemy used 13 Shahed-136/131, 12 of which were destroyed by the air defense. In addition, the air defense intercepted one reconnaissance drone.

The drone attack was launched from the north and southeast directions.

Later, the army command gave additional information, according to which the drone attack involved 15 kamikaze drones. 14 of them were intercepted and destroyed by the air defense.