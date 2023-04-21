During the night, Russian invaders attacked the territory of Ukraine with unmanned aerial vehicles.

Ukraine’s air command reported that they managed to destroy 8 out 12 Russian drones.

The enemy used Iran-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones that were launched from Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, several Russian drones targeted civilian infrastructure objects in Poltava and Vinnytsia regions.

In Poltava region, governor Dmytro Lunin reported a strike on an infrastructure facility. The attack caused fire and the emergency teams are working on the site. Fortunately, the strike did not cause any casualties.

One of the Russian drones hit a critical infrastructure object in Vinnytsia region. The authorities did not provide any further details.