Last night, Russian troops again launched a massive drone attack on Ukraine.

The attack lasted from 11:30 pm Monday until 4:30 am Tuesday. The enemy launched 31 Iran-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones from the north and south directions.

As reported by the Ukrainian air command, the air defense managed to intercept and destroy 29 out of 31 Russian drones.

Almost all drones were shot down in the Kyiv skies.

Earlier in the day on Monday, the Ukrainian capital survived two massive missile and drone attacks.