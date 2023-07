During the night, Russian invaders again attacked Ukraine with unmanned aerial vehicles.

As reported by the Ukrainian air command, enemy drones were launched from the southeast direction from the town of Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, Krasnodar region.

Russians launched 18 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones. The Ukrainian air defense managed to destroy 12 out of 18 drones in the southern and eastern regions of Ukraine.

The report did not specify whether the other 6 drones hit any objects.