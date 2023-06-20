In the past night, Russian troops again attacked the territory of Ukraine with unmanned aerial vehicles. Explosions were heard in Kyiv and Lviv regions.

The Ukrainian air command stated that Russians launched 35 Iran-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones targeting military and infrastructure objects.

The drones were launched from Bryansk region of the Russian Federation and the Azov Sea area. The Ukrainian air defense managed to intercept and destroy 32 out of 35 enemy drones. 3 Russian drones hit the object of critical infrastructure in Lviv.

Most of them were supposed to hit the capital. As reported, more than 20 UAVs were destroyed in Kyiv region.

During the night, the enemy also attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with Iskander missiles.