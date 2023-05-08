During the night, Russia launched another massive drone attack on Ukraine.

All 35 out of 35 Iran-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones were destroyed by the Ukrainian air defense.

As reported by the Ukrainian air command, Russians launched the attack from the territory of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

The enemy drones were intercepted and destroyed with the anti-aircraft missiles and by the mobile air defense groups.

In addition, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with missiles. Three civilians were reported wounded after the strike.