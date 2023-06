During the night, Russian invaders launched another drone attack targeting the territory of Ukraine.

As reported by the Ukrainian air command, Russians used 6 Iran-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones.

The enemy attack was launched from the north direction. All Russian unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by the Ukrainian air defense in Khmelnytskyi region.

In addition, in the past day, the air defense shot down 4 Russian reconnaissance drones of different types.