Last night, Russian invaders launched another massive drone attack on the territory of Ukraine. The air defense managed to destroy all 36 drones.

However, the fragments of the drone, which was shot down in Chernivtsi region, caused a significant damage.

As reported by the local authorities, the UAV was downed at 4:18 am. The fragments of the drone caused fire and damaged three residential houses.

In addition, the remnants of the enemy drone hit the power supply line causing electricity disruption.

Fortunately, the attack did not cause any casualties.