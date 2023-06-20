During the night, Russian invaders launched another massive drone attack targeting peaceful Ukrainian cities.

In Kyiv, the air raid alert was on for more than three hours. Russians attacked the capital from different directions in several waves.

As reported by Kyiv authorities, about 20 attack unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the region. No ruination or casualties have been reported.

In Lviv, enemy drones targeted an object of critical infrastructure. Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported that three Russian drones hit the object. The strike caused fire that has already been put out. No casualties have been reported.