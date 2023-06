In the past night, Russian invaders again attacked the territory of Ukraine with unmanned aerial vehicles.

Cherkasy authorities reported that 4 Russian drones attacked the region during the night.

The enemy launched 4 unmanned aerial vehicles 2 of which were destroyed by the Ukrainian air defense.

The other 2 drones targeted an empty warehouse. The strike caused fire, which was promptly extinguished by the emergency crew. The attack did not cause any casualties.