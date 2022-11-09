During the night, Russian invaders attacked the territory of Dnipro region with kamikaze drones.

Four local civilians were wounded, region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reports.

According to him, the region experienced a massive drone attack. Five UAVs were destroyed by the air defense, but one targeted a logistic enterprise, severely wounding four employees.

The strike caused fire, which destroyed the warehouses of the enterprise.

The governor also reported rocket and artillery strikes in the areas near Nikopol and Marganets.