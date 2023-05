During the night, Russian invaders again attacked Kyiv with unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to the Kyiv region administration, all enemy drones were destroyed by the Ukrainian air defense.

The statement noted that it was the third attack on the Ukrainian capital within the last six days. This time, Russians did not use missiles and tried to hit Kyiv only with Iran-made Shahed kamikaze drones.

According to the preliminary information, the attack did not cause any casualties or ruination.