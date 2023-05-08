During the night, Russian troops attacked the Kyiv region with unmanned aerial vehicles.

The attack lasted for more than 3.5 hours and was launched from different directions.

As stated by the local authorities, Russia is intensifying air attacks. Since the beginning of May, the Kyiv region experienced 4 air attacks with the use of Iran-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones.

During this time, more than 30 Russian drones have been destroyed in the region. Five civilians have been wounded by the strikes.

The latest attack caused fire that has already been put out. The emergency services continue to eliminate the consequences of the strike.