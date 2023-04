During the night, Russian invaders attacked the territory of Odesa region with 12 unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to the Ukrainian air command, the enemy used Iran-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones.

The air defense of the region managed to intercept and destroy 10 out of 12 drones.

2 enemy drones hit the object of civilian critical infrastructure.

The emergency teams are working on the site. Fortunately, the strike did not cause any casualties.