During the night, Russian invaders again attacked Kyiv with unmanned aerial vehicles.

As stated by the Kyiv authorities, it has been the tenth massive air attack on the Ukrainian capital since the beginning of May.

According to the preliminary information, all Shahed-136/131 drones were shot down by the Ukrainian air defense.

The attack was carried out in several waves, with short intervals between them. The authorities emphasized that the enemy is trying to exhaust Ukrainian air defense with such frequent attacks.

‘All detected air targets moving in the direction of Kyiv were destroyed by the forces and means of our air defense. Attacks on Kyiv were prevented! Thanks to the defenders of the sky for the excellent work!’ the statement says.