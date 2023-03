During the night, Russian troops again attacked the territory of Ukraine with kamikaze drones.

According to the Ukrainian air command, at about 9:30 pm, Russians used 10 Iran-made Shahed-136/131 drones.

The attack was launched from Bryansk region. The Ukrainian air defense managed to intercept and destroy 9 of 10 drones.

In addition, up to five other aerial targets, presumably balloons, were detected in the sky of Ukraine.