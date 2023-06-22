In the past night, Russian invaders launched another missile and drone attack targeting the territory of Ukraine.

As reported by the Ukrainian air command, Russian troops launched three Kh-22 cruise missiles from the Azov Sea area and three Kh-47 Kinzhal ballistic missiles from MIG-31K fighter jet.

In addition, the enemy launched four Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones. All missiles and drones were targeting critical infrastructure objects.

The statement stresses that Russia continues terrorist attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.