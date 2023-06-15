During the night, Russian invaders again attacked the territory of Ukraine with missiles and drone.

As reported by the Ukrainian air command, the attack lasted from 00:20 to 4:30 am.

Russian troops launched 4 Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea area. The Ukrainian air defense managed to destroy only one enemy missile. Three other rockets hit industrial facilities in Dnipro region.

Russians also launched 20 Iran-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones from the north and south directions. All of them were shot down by the air defense.

The Dnipro region authorities reported missile strikes on two industrial enterprises. One person is wounded after the attack.