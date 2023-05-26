In the past night, Russian invaders hit the territory of Ukraine with another massive missile and drone attack.

Most strikes targeted the city of Dnipro and the region. Local authorities reported 1 civilian resident wounded and severe damage to the civilian infrastructure.

The strikes hit two industrial facilities, residential houses and a transport enterprise. The fires after the strikes have already been put out.

During the strike on a gas station, an employee was wounded.

In addition, Russian troops again shelled with artillery the areas near Nikopol and attacked the city of Marganets with UAVs. No casualties have been reported.