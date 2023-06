In the past night, Russian troops launched another missile and drone attack targeting the territory of Ukraine.

As reported by the Ukrainian air command, Russians launched 14 missiles from the Caspian Sea area and several Shahed-136/131 attack drones from the south direction.

The Ukrainian air defense managed to intercept and destroy 10 missiles and 1 drone.

Several enemy missiles hit the city of Kryvyi Rih causing civilian casualties. One of them targeted a 5-story apartment building.