During the night, Russian invaders launched another missile attack targeting the territory of Ukraine.

As reported by the Ukrainian air command, the enemy attacked a military airfield in Khmelnytskyi region.

Russian troops launched 13 Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 strategic bombers in the Caspian Sea area.

All enemy missiles were intercepted and destroyed by the Ukrainian air defense. Most of them were shot down in Khmelnytskyi region.