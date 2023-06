In the past night, Russia launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine. All 35 enemy missiles were shot down, the Ukrainian air command said in a statement.

The attack lasted from 0:30 to 4;00 am. Russian invaders launched 35 Kh-101/555 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea area.

All Russian missiles were intercepted and destroyed by the Ukrainian air defense.

The statement adds that most of the missiles were targeting Kyiv.