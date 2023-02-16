During the night, Russian invaders again hit Ukraine with a massive missile strike.

The Ukrainian air command reported that Russia launched 34 sea- and air-based cruise missiles.

The statement says that the enemy used 12 Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles from two Tu-95ms strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea, 8 Kalibr missiles from a frigate in the Black Sea area, 12 Kh-22 missiles from six Tu-22m3 long-range bombers from Kursk region and two Kh-59 missiles from Su-35 tactical aircraft.

Ukraine’s air defense destroyed 14 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, Kalibr and 2 Kh-59 guided air missiles.

‘Unfortunately, some of the Kh-22 cruise missiles reached their targets, hitting critical infrastructure facilities. Currently, there are no weapons capable of destroying this type of missile’, the statement explained.

Governor Maksym Kozytskyi confirmed damage to the critical infrastructure object in Lviv region.

In Dnipro region, Russian missiles hit the city of Pavlohrad. The strike killed 1 and wounded 7 civilian residents. Local authorities reported 7 destroyed and 50 damaged residential houses.