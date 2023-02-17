On Thursday evening, Russian invaders hit Kharkiv with another missile strike.

According to governor Oleh Synehubov, the attack took place at about 11 pm.

Russian troops targeted Osnovianskyi and Kyivskyi city districts with S-300 missiles.

The strikes did not cause any casualties but damaged the production facilities of one of the city enterprises.

Besides Kharkiv, the enemy shelled 12 towns and villages in the region, including Vovchansk, Kupiansk and Dvorichna. The governor reported one civilian woman wounded and damage to residential houses and other civilian infrastructure.