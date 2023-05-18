During the night, Russia again attacked the territory of Ukraine with a massive missile strike. Explosions were heard in several regions of the country.

Kyiv city authorities stated it has been the ninth missile attack on the Ukrainian capital this month. According to the preliminary information, all missiles in the Kyiv sky were shot down by the air defense.

The remnants of the intercepted missile caused fire in Darnytsia city districts. The fire has already been put out. The strikes did not cause any casualties.

In Odesa region, most of the Russian missiles were destroyed over the Black Sea. However, one missile hit an industrial facility in the city suburbs. One person is reported killed and two wounded.

An infrastructure object was hit in Khmelnytskyi region. The strike did not cause casualties. The information on the damage is being checked.

Explosions also were heard in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad and Poltava regions. According to the preliminary information, it was the work of the Ukrainian air defense.