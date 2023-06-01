During the night, Russian troops launched another missile attack targeting the Ukrainian capital.

As reported by the Ukrainian air command, the attack was launched at about 2:45 am from the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. Russian invaders used 7 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 3 Iskander-K cruise missiles.

The Ukrainian air defense managed to intercept all 10 enemy missiles.

However, the remnants of the shot missiles hit residential areas causing civilian casualties, including children.