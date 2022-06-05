Kyiv residents woke up on early Sunday to the sounds of air sirens and blasts. At least 5 explosions were reported in Ukraine’s capital after Russian air attacks targeted the city what has largely been spared from strikes in recent weeks.

The videos that emerged on social media show clouds of billowing smoke over undisclosed locations.

City mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that “several explosions” had targeted infrastructure sites in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts, east of the Dnipro River.

According to reports, there were no casualties of Sunday morning, yet one person was hospitalized. The city emergency teams are now working on the sites of the blasts.