During the night, Russian invaders six times attacked the territory of Dnipro region with Grad rockets and heavy artillery systems.

Region governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported strikes in the areas near Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih.

40 Russian rockets hit Nikopol, wounding a 57-year-old woman. The strikes damaged 11 residential houses, a kindergarten, gas and electricity supply lines.

The strikes caused several fires, which have already been put out by the emergency services.