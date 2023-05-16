During the night, Russian troops attacked the territory of Ukraine with massive missile and drone strikes.

Ukraine’s air command reported that all Russian missiles and drones were destroyed by the Ukrainian air defense.

The occupiers started the attack on Ukraine at around 3:30 am, launching 18 air, sea and land-based missiles from three directions – north, south and east.

In particular, the enemy used 6 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aero ballistic missiles, 9 Kalibr cruise missiles and 3 S-400 Iskander-M land-based missiles.

In addition, on the night of May 16, the enemy attacked Ukraine with Shahed-136/131 drones and conducted aerial reconnaissance with three operational-tactical drones. All of them were destroyed.